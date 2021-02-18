Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.