The Homer City Council voted 4-0 at its October meeting to approve the home occupation ordinance, along with a unanimous vote to also approve the third party inspection ordinance and the fireworks ordinance.
Council attorney David Syfan introduced the ordinance. More clarity has also been added to the home occupation ordinance, third party ordinance and fireworks ordinance so city residents can act according to new legislation.
The home occupation ordinance details how homes used for commercial activities must be maintained to preserve the integrity of the town’s neighborhoods. According to the ordinance, new conditions have been added to limit the number of employees living in the home, how the outside of the home should look from street view, how many commercial vehicles can be present at the home, and special provisions for automobile mechanics working from home.
The approved ordinance states that citizens must apply for a permit through the city to manage a business within the home. For automobile mechanics, special approval must be sought by going before the city council.
Homes that fall under the ordinance must look like other homes in their neighborhood, with the exception of allowing a small business sign in the front yard along with one commercial vehicle per home occupation. Commercial equipment must be concealed from street view either behind the home or with a plant buffer.
The city council also approved the third party inspector ordinance, which will allow private contractors to inspect buildings if the city cannot respond with their own review in a timely manner.
Third party inspectors are required to submit an application to the city in order to be approved as certified inspectors. The ordinance also states that inspectors cannot be employees of the company occupying the building under review.
Businesses that opt to use a third party inspector must pay the city half of their total fee for inspection to compensate the city for reviewing what the inspector submits along with the inspector’s payment.
The city also placed regulation of fireworks for the upcoming holiday season to allow for family entertainment while also providing regulations.
“In the year that fireworks became legal, there were various concerns expressed by citizens as to some of the regulations,” Syfan said during the meeting. “This ordinance is an attempt to allow their traditional use during special holidays while also taking into account the concerns over their excessive use during the night when people are sleeping.”
Families interested in the use of commercial fireworks may use them on certain dates without a license as long as they comply with the noise ordinance of the city. On July 3, July 4, and December 31, families may use fireworks from the hours of 9 p.m. to midnight without special permit use. Fireworks can also be used on January 1 from midnight to 1 a.m.
If families or organizations wish to use fireworks on days outside of those outlined in the ordinance, they must seek a special use permit through the city.
In other business during the meeting, the city council:
●heard from Audrey Turner about grants. Turner is an experienced grant writer who was asked to come before the council to give advice about how to receive grants for various upcoming projects.
