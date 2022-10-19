SPEAKS ON GRANTS

Audrey Turner is standing at the podium to answer questions from the Homer Town Council about the process of grant writing and what options are available to secure a grant successfully for various upcoming projects.

 Photos by Hannah Caudell

The Homer City Council voted 4-0 at its October meeting to approve the home occupation ordinance, along with a unanimous vote to also approve the third party inspection ordinance and the fireworks ordinance.

Council attorney David Syfan introduced the ordinance. More clarity has also been added to the home occupation ordinance, third party ordinance and fireworks ordinance so city residents can act according to new legislation.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.