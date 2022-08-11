The decrease in funding from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) is leading the Homer Town Council to consider a tax hike.
The town council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to hold a public hearing on the possible millage rate increase. City council member James Dumas made the motion for a public hearing to be held concerning the proposal of a net increase in the millage tax by at least two mills due to a decrease in overall funding from LOST distribution.
According to Mayor Doug Cheek, Banks County received approximately 83.25 percent of the LOST funding in the past 10 years, with the remaining 16.75 percent divided amongst municipalities within the county, depending on population. The new agreement, for the next 10 years is for the county tol receive 83.5 percent of the LOST distribution, meaning that many of the cities and towns in Banks County will receive less once those funds are divided.
The city council will the time and other details of the public hearing concerning millage prices at a later date.
In other business Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to increase the cost of residential services and the residential tap fee to connect to the city’s water supply. For residential services, $150 will be the deposit charge for water with a $25 connect fee, as well as a $50 deposit for garbage services, totaling $225 for those two city services.
The new water tapping fee for a three-fourth inch water tap is $900 with a $200 deposit, both prices increasing by $100.
The city council is also planning to create a request for proposal for garbage services in Homer before Oct. 1, meaning that the city will await the bid of a potential contractor to provide the service for residents within set parameters. With these parameters, the city council hopes to provide a new recycling service for the residents along with garbage pick-up.
The city council has yet to amend the subdivision regulations and has instead opted to extend the moratorium for 90 days while they resolve small issues within the documentation.
Council attorney David Syfan voiced his main concern about how consistent the regulations are with other ordinances that have already been passed.
“We need to make sure that our street specifications are consistent with the street specification ordinance to be sure that the two ordinances match up,” Syfan explained.
