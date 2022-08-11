HOMER TOWN COUNCIL MEETS

The Homer Town Council is shown at the meeting Tuesday night.

 Photo by Hannah Caudell

The decrease in funding from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) is leading the Homer Town Council to consider a tax hike.

The town council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to hold a public hearing on the possible millage rate increase. City council member James Dumas made the motion for a public hearing to be held concerning the proposal of a net increase in the millage tax by at least two mills due to a decrease in overall funding from LOST distribution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.