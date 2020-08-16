BY CINDY R. EDGE
Homer City Hall is back open to the public. In a split decision with mayor Doug Cheek casting the deciding vote, the council voted during a meeting held on August 11 to reopen city hall to the public.
“I really want to be careful with our employees, but I also want to be respectful for the public,” councilman James Dumas said before making the motion to reopen city hall. Dumas and Jerry Payne voted in favor of the motion with Sandra Garrison and Cliff Hill voting against reopening at this time.
With Mayor Cheek casting the decisive vote in favor of the motion, city hall will be reopeni to the public.
Improvements have been made in city hall to separate employees from the public and employees will be required to wear a mask. Customers will not be required to wear a mask but are encouraged to do so. Cheek said the council will revisit the decision to reopen if the need arises.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council took the first step towards increasing pay for the mayor and council members.
“This is becoming a big job,” said councilman Dumas.
With water projects, anticipating sewer and zoning regulations, Dumas said the position is beginning to require a significant amount of time on behalf of each member. The proposed changes would allow the mayor to receive $150 and council members to receive $100 to attend a work session and the regular council meeting each month.
The mayor and council will also be compensated for up to 12 meetings each year when representing the city at meetings other than regularly scheduled council meetings. The council may also approve compensation for required training sessions on a case to case basis.
Currently, each member receives $35 per meeting.
A home rule amendment will be required to amend the town charter and changes in compensation for the mayor and council members will not go into effect until after the next city election.
The council also:
•heard a request from Billy Turk to amend a permit issued by the town to allow Katherine Allen to install a fence that is blocking a street he referred to as Turk Street. Turk said the fence is obstructing use of a public street that is privately maintained. Allen said she was given a deadline by Turk in 2016 to discontinue use of the “private” road. “If he is now saying it is a public street and there was right of way, how could I have been told I couldn’t use it,” said Allen. Allen said she feels it is her right as the property owner for the fence to be allowed to remain. According to city attorney David Syfan, no one can produce a deed where the right of way for the street was donated to Homer. The only record that could be found was where Banks County 911 requested a list of streets that were not a part of the city street system but were acknowledged for 911 addressing purposes. Homer has never maintained the road and it is not a part of the municipal street system. “At this point, I see this as a private dispute between the adjoining property owners,” said Syfan. “I don’t see this as an issue for the town, because we have never received a right of way deed for the street and never exercised domain or control over that street.” The council took no action on Mr. Turk’s request.
•discussed adjusting water rates to allow billing all residential and commercial customers based on equivalent residential unit (ERU) usage. The town recently spent close to half a million dollars renovating the water system, creating a new well on Evan Street, rehabilitation of the well stem pipe and replacing meters throughout the city. Because of this, the town will have debt payments that will begin in 2021. In addition, the council will need to create a fund to cover future system operating and maintenance expenses. Councilman Dumas said with billing based on ERU consumption, the water customers will pay their fair share of the cost of providing water to their location. The council will be reviewing a recommendation to change water rates during the September work session.
•is investigating the possibility of refurbishing a well on Yonah-Homer Road. The council agreed to video the well to help determine what repairs are needed to put the it into service.
•approved switching telephone service from Windstream to an internet dependent phone system through Intelligent Networks, Inc. With the changes, the city will realize a savings of $130 each month.
•approved a resolution to accept CARES grant funds. The city can use the grant funds to cover expenses and improvements associated with Covid 19. The council will have to expend funds by September 1.
•reappointed Bucky Garrison and Doug Cheek to serve four-year terms on the Downtown Development Authority.
•heard from Councilwoman Garrison that the Sunday School Celebration has been postponed and not cancelled. The event will be held "sometime in September." All town sponsored Labor Day events have been cancelled.
