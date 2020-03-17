Despite lacking a quorum, the Homer City Council agreed March 17 to “lock the door” on city hall and have a sign on the door that building permits could be issued and employees would help people.
Council members Cliff Hill and James Dumas met with mayor Doug Cheek for nearly 90 minutes in a called meeting.
City clerk Carol Ayers told council members several times “I don’t have a problem working.”
However, Dumas said the city could not have “two classes” of employees – some who worked and some who didn’t and pay them the same. He later pointed out that “essential” employees, those who have to work to keep some city services up, such as the water lines, would have to be paid as though they were working for “holiday pay.”
Cheek was to talk to Willard Ausburn, the city’s director of public works, about working later Tuesday.
Three employees, two full-time and one part-time, work at city hall.
Ayers said building permits for the golf course, which has been building multiple houses, can be filed electronically now.
Cheek opened the meeting by saying, “We’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do – (are) we going to work (or are) we not going to work.”
Hill suggested closing the building and putting signs on the front door about help.
Cheek noted the city recently decided to buy new software, which would help alleviate service questions, but he said the city has not installed that software yet.
Dumas, pointing out that Athens-Clarke County had declared a “state of emergency,” wondered if the city should begin documenting costs because of changes to deal with the virus.
“We’ve never had this to happen,” Ayers said.
She said the city’s Arbor Day services, set for 2 p.m. March 27, should be canceled. The city had scheduled a document shredding and a ceremony for that.
Ayers said employees at city hall are using disinfectant wipes and spray to clean surfaces in the office when they first get there in the morning and at the end of the day.
Cheek said the office would be closed for two weeks – that would be until Tuesday, March 31 – and council would consider the situation then.
Council discussed, but reached no firm decision about, holding a public hearing on water and garbage rate increases at its April 14 meeting. That is longer than the two-week closing, Ayers said she had not advertised the hearing.
The city did not know whether or not a hearing for an injunction about a referendum on liquor-by-the-drink would be held Wednesday morning. A conference call about that hearing was set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
