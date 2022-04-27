During the April meeting, the Homer Town Council voted to approve a bid to replace some water lines around the city. The bid of $814,585 was awarded to Dodd Construction Company based in Lavonia. The council received three bids and Ben Turnipseed Engineers checked the bids and requirements, and the council was able to approve the lowest bid. Water line replacement includes portions of the following roads: Historic Homer Hwy., Sycamore Street, York Street, Blue Bell Street, Mason Street, Jolly Street, Athens Street, Yonah-Homer Road and Garrison Street.
In other business, council member Cliff Hill discussed the $1.6 million that will be used for city roads over the next five years as part of the Banks County roads and bridges fund. The list includes: Yonah Homer, Athens St., Scales Creek, Old Jail St., Griffin St., Garrison Street. The list is not in priority order and it could change.
Hill also discussed plans for the roundabout. Council members unanimously approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) which states the town will pay for lighting and maintenance. Council members also voted to allow Turnipseed Engineers to design the relocation of utilities.
In other business, Faith Bryan, Georgia Mountains Regional Development Center (RDC) representative, presented an updated district map using the 2020 Census State Redistricting Data. She reported minimal changes of less than one percent. District 1 and 2 have a population of 506 while District 3 has a population of 252. All members voted to approve the first adoption of the ordinance to amend the town charter to change the description of the Homer Town Council Election districts.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council also:
•heard from Councilman Jerry Payne concerning the new subdivision regulations. He reported that Adam Hazell, RDC, is working on the subdivision regulations that were submitted during a work session. Members need to submit recommendations immediately in order for the work to be completed within the six-month moratorium time frame.
•heard a report from Hill stating the roofing on the fire house has blown off in places. The insurance company will be contacted.
•approved a 10 percent raise for Steve Hart who works in street maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.