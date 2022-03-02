Three months into the six-month moratorium on zoning and subdivision regulations, the Homer Town Council is still working to find the best solution for the city.
“We have a vision of what we want the city to look like and the developers should work with us,” explained council member James Dumas.
Council member Sandra Garrison agreed, stating: “Let’s look and see what works best for us.”
From the discussion, some important components in the new regulations include requiring curb and gutter, the number of entrances required per the number of homes, lot size at one, one and a half, or two acres, and drainage issues.
The council will also look at a thorough inspection system from clearing, grading, paving and storm water management. Councilmember Cliff Hill noted the importance of preventing drainage issues.
“We’ve seen the results of disturbing land in our $100,000 of pipe replacement,” he said.
The council discussed using an engineering company to inspect the development at each phase. They will adjust the fee schedule to cover these additional inspection costs.
So far, council members have looked at parts of the new county regulations; they have also gone through current city regulations and noted changes that should be made.
At a work session on Tuesday, members proposed another solution. They could start from scratch and decide what they want to see in a subdivision. With that in mind, they will put their ideas on paper then attend an all-day work session to get these ideas in place.
Council member Jerry Payne suggested using a member of the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission to facilitate the process. Members noted they would also request that GMRC provide an organized copy of regulations for a comparable city for their review. A date for the work session will be finalized once a GMRC representative determines his availability.
In other business, the council also discussed advertising for bids for a water line project that will include 7,700 linear feet of six-inch water lines. The priorities for the project are Sycamore Street and York Street. Portions of Athens, Yonah Homer, Jolly and Garrison Streets are under consideration depending on the costs.
The council also discussed:
•a draft of the new map drawn from Census numbers. The population is 1,264 and it did little to change district populations.
•potential sites for a second city well. The property owner of a proposed site did not want the well on her property.
The council will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m.
