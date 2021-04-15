“What would you like to see in a new park?” That question was posed by Mayor Doug Cheek during the Homer Council meeting on Tuesday evening.
The Friends of Homer Park will hold a meeting on Saturday, April 17, from 1-3 p.m. to toss around some ideas. Ideas that have been discussed include a picnic space, a party space, bike trails, a performance area, a splash pad, a water park and a playground. The park would be located on the 28 acres of city land on Evans Street.
The meeting will be held at the former Homer Alliance Church that has been donated to the city. Cheek said plans for the church will be discussed as well.
The site will be used for the Sunday School Celebrations to come, and plans also include locating a counseling center on the site.
In other business, Cheek gave an update on the proposed well. The geologist picked a spot that is 50 feet outside our property, and he wouldn’t budge on moving that spot, Cheek explained. So they have two choices. The first is to abandon that spot, or talk to the land owner and try to buy the small piece of property. The council agreed to talk to the landowner.
Cheek said there are no problems with the current well.
“Our well is producing a good 80,000 gallons a day, but we can produce water a lot cheaper than we can buy it from the county," he said.
The plan is to alternate the use of the wells.
Councilmember Cliff Hill gave members an update on the removal of the two diesel tanks. It was determined that the ground underneath the old tanks has been contaminated, so the council approved a measure to dig deeper, remove the dirt, and retest the soil at a cost of $4,000 additional dollars.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council:
•discussed a trash pick-up slated for Saturday, April 17, on Yonah-Homer Road.
•discussed upcoming SPLOST funding. Mayor Doug Cheek will meet with Banks County officials on May 16.
•talked about a traffic study on Sullivan Drive.
•approved a bid by Wesco Exterminating to treat the office facilities. They will pay $1,476 in the beginning with an annual renewal of $125.
•discussed a three way stop at Classic Overlook which is located off of Samples Scales Road.
-went into executive session to discuss litigation.
