The Homer Town Council held a work session Tuesday morning, May 3, and heard more from residents who oppose the proposed residential expansion at Chimney Oaks Golf Course.
The Homer Zoning Committee recommended that the the development plans be scaled down. The applicant has requested that 44.49 acres be rezoned from Residential Single Family (R-1) to Planned Community Development (PCD).
Currently, the development plans are for a 367-acre PCD. Banks County Golf LLC has proposed an additional 140 residential units/lots for the project when it purchases an additional 44.49 acres bringing the total development acres to 441.
In an earlier meeting, Brian Kinsey of Carter Engineering explained the original plan allowed for 270 units. When the additional land is purchased and rezoned it will allow for the additional units at one unit per acre in the overall delopement
In Tuesday’s meeting, Kellie Jones, a resident of Scales Creek Road, discussed traffic issues that already exist on the road. She encouraged the council to table the issue until an impact study can be done.
She said an impact study should be completed. She says the current speeding traffic already plagues the area.
“I watch chicken trucks, tow trucks, and vehicles flying down that road; somebody is going to die," she said.
She spoke of harrowing situations when she and her husband have to go to the end of the roadway to take out the trash can or get the mail.
“I live in the middle of it, and its only going to get worse," she added.
In fact, she has welcomed a sheriff department deputy to sit at her house. She said over the last few months the deputy has issued at least four warnings or citations each day the officer is there.
Jones also pointed out one of the townhouses is currently listed on Air BNB for nightly rental. According to the current PCD, that is not permitted.
Jody Parks echoed the remarks made by Jones. She even suggested a moratorium on PCDs, so the council could take time to review what is in place.
The council listened to the remarks and noted they would hold a public hearing and vote on the matter at the council meeting set for Tuesday, May 10.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the town council:
•discussed the city wells. The city has not obtained a place to drill an additional well, water is readily available from the county if necessary.
•discussed the possibility of placing speed bumps on Scales Creek Road and other places around the city.
•noted that they will review the new subdivision/zoning regulations and discuss them at the next work session.
•briefly discussed the new budget.
