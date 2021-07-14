A new fire department, fire truck and water and sewer improvements. These are some of the projects the City of Homer would fund with revenue from a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST), if voters approve the one-cent tax in November.
At the city council meeting Tuesday night, the Homer City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Banks County to proceed with the 2022 Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Mayor Doug Cheek said the city would receive just over $1 million dollars in the five- year agreement.
Fire Department construction, a fire truck, and equipment are projected to cost $558,000. The council would spend $223,200 on water and sewer improvements. Cheek said city engineers are already designing some water lines in the city. Other plans include improvements to streets and to purchase street equipmen,t while a new public works building is planned as well.
BUDGET
In other business at the meeting Tuesday, the city council:
•approved a $541,500 budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, which is the same as last year's budget.
•approved a zoning request and set back variance for Tony and Amanda Bedford. The couple purchased a one-acre lot on Sycamore Street. The council approved the zoning request to Community Business District. Also, the council approved a setback variance from 75 to 50 feet. Council members agreed that that is necessary because of the "lay of the land." The couple makes cheesecakes out of their home, and said that this move will help them to expand the business. The Bedfords said it would be 90 percent cheesecakes, but it will also be used for food prep for a food truck.
In other business the council:
•discussed the roundabout at S.R. 98 and S.R. 164. Cheek said he is not sure about funding for the project. He hopes to have an additional update next month.
•heard from council member James Dumas who said he will be seeking re-election in November.
