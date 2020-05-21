A meeting of the Homer City Council set for May 12 was cancelled due to lack of a quorum. The council had planned to discuss water and garbage rates, in addition to mayor and council compensation and issues due to COVID 19.
City hall will remain closed to the public, possibly through the remainder of this month. Renovation of city hall offices is underway and will continue through the duration of the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.