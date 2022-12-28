The Homer Town Council discussed at its December meeting recent accidents at the stop sign on Hwy. 51 and ways to prevent further wrecks.
Councilman Cliff Hill agreed to contact the Georgia Department of Transportation about placing a flashing light at the location. There have been several accidents due to people running the stop sign.
Hill also discussed putting “no-through” truck signs on Sycamore and Blue Bell streets.
He also reported that he has met with KCI Engineering regarding some pipe repair and road work that needs to be done in the town.
The city council also discussed a roundabout that is being proposed by the DOT on Historic Homer Highway at the intersection of Evans Street and Hwy. 98. The council is looking at options for when Athens Street is closed.
An update was also given on the Evans Street well. Mayor Doug Cheek and councilman James Dumas made plans to meet with the city engineer on the issue.
