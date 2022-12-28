The Homer Town Council discussed at its December meeting recent accidents at the stop sign on Hwy. 51 and ways to prevent further wrecks.

Councilman Cliff Hill agreed to contact the Georgia Department of Transportation about placing a flashing light at the location. There have been several accidents due to people running the stop sign.

