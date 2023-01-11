The Homer Downtown Development Authority is looking to add to community celebrations planned this year, as well as adding new events.
Kellie Jones, DDA treasurer, reported at the Homer City Council meeting Tuesday night that expanding the July 4 celebration to include food concessions and a DJ are among the plans.
"I think expanding the July 4 celebration will be nice for the town," councilman James Dumas stated.
The group plans to sponsor one event each month with movies in the park and community yard sales being among the additions.
Jones said the DDA met recently and set the goals for the year, including improving communication with the chamber of commerce, Rotary Club and city. A representative of the DDA will attend the monthly meetings of the chamber, Rotary Club and city council. Jones added that improving relationships with businesses in the community will also be a focus of the DDA.
Rick Billingslea is chairman of the DDA and Laurie Erwin is the secretary.
In other business at the meeting:
•Mayor Doug Cheek gave an update on the closing of a well in the town. He said officials are working on a plan to get the well back in operation, which will cost $75,000. "I will be glad to get the well back online," Cheek said. "We are paying the county a lot every month for water."
•the bid received from Waster Management to provide garbage services to the city was discussed. This is the only company to submit a bid. Dumas is going to meet with officials with the company before a vote is taken on the contract.
•the city council approved the purchase of a locator for the water department at a cost of $4,250.
•the council approved the following appointments for the year: Jerry Payne, mayor pro tem; David Syfan, city attorney; Cliff Hill, fire chief; Carol Ayers, city calker and election qualifying officer; and Hammond Law, city judge.
•the qualifying fee for the November election was set at $35. The council seats held by James Dumas, Jerry Payne and David Dunson will be on the ballot.
