The Homer City Council, on Tuesday, presented awards to four employees. Carol Ayers was recognized for 35 years; Tracy King, for 20 years; Willard Ausburn and Debbie Blackwell, each for five years.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•after meeting for approximately 15 minutes, unanimously approved hiring for a full-time position in zoning and permitting. The funding for this position will be included in the 2022 fiscal year budget.
•in a 3-1 vote, approved participating in the full and entire cost of the electric energy used for any lighting installed and the maintenance thereof (if needed) and any maintenance costs associated with the landscaping as approved by the local government and the Georgia Department of Transportation (after construction is complete) for the roundabout being considered at SR98 and SR 164. Council member Sandra Garrison voted against the agreement. Garrison questioned the town being asked to approve this agreement before the roundabout is even approved by the GaDOT.
•unanimously approved the re-appointment of Vicki Boling as the private sector member of the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission for a term of July 1, 2021 through June 31, 2022.
•discussed roof repairs to be put out for bid. Advertisement for bids will be advertised for the next three weeks and bids will be open on Tuesday, June 1, at the council’s work session meeting.
•received notice that KCI would charge $5,000 for a survey and other preliminary work for a proposed three-way stop on Scales Creek Rd. at Classic Overlook. Mayor Doug Cheek advised the funding for this is not in the current budget, but the fiscal year 2022 budget will be discussed at the June 1 work session. A proposed three-way stop on McCoy Bridge Rd. at Hidden Lakes Subdivision was also mentioned.
•heard from council member Cliff Hill that the town will hold its July 4 fireworks celebration this year at Banks County High School. Fireworks will be shot around 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 5.
•heard Garrison announce that the 144th Sunday School Celebration is being planned for the last Saturday in July in the park in downtown Homer. All churches are being urged to participate.
•heard a report from Ausburn on the town’s well and fuel tanks. Ausburn said to date 6.829 million gallons have been pumped from the well. He said the core samples had been taken from the fuel tanks site and the results are pending. The fee to evaluate the site is $5,000, but the cost will be $14,000 if monitors are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.