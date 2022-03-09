The Ladies Auxiliary is having a yard sale for the Homer Fire Department on Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be held inside the Homer Fire Station, located at 243 Sycamore Street in Homer. It will be held "rain or shine."
"Turn behind the Leopard Drive Inn and it will be on your right, there will be signs posted," organizers state. "Please come out and support our firefighters."
All proceeds benefit the Homer Fire Department.
