The Banks County Historical Society will present the 2022 Homer Haunted Walking Tour on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 ab 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets will be $10 per adults. Children ages 13 and under will be free with an accompanying adult. Tickets will be sold cash-only on the evening of the tour.
Some "former residents" from Banks County's history will share their always strange, sometimes sad or funny, but all too true stories. You will travel one-half mile through the Homer Historic District on your 45-minute tour, beginning from the front steps of the Historic Courthouse and ending at the Historic Jail.
Light refreshments and snacks will be served outside the Historic Courthouse after each tour.
