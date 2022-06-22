In a public hearing last Tuesday, the Homer Town Council heard from representative of local churches who spoke against an application to sell alcohol in the city.
Applicant Steven Mills is renovating the convenience store at 977 Historic Homer Highway, and has filed the application to sell beer and wine at that location. Presently, the town has an ordinance in place that forbids the sale of alcohol close to churches.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mills made a request to reschedule the hearing while he does more research on the property. Homer councilmembers still held the public hearing and local church members came out in opposition. There was no action taken on this issue following the public hearing.
Rob Mabry, Homer United Methodist Church representative, stated they are against the alcohol application because the church property line is only 25 feet from the convenience store property line; it is only separated by an abandoned street. He also noted that the middle and high school Christian Leadership classes are also hosted by the church.
Scott Smith, Charity Baptist Church pastor and Christian Learning Center board member, spoke in opposition of the alcohol application.
The council also heard from Edward Strickland, Welborn Road resident, who stated the convenience store is less than 100 yards from Homer Presbyterian Church.
No one spoke in favor of the application.
