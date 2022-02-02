Plans to locate a second well in Homer hit a roadblock when the property owners of the proposed site weren’t open to the proposal which has sent town leaders back to the drawing board.
At the Homer Town Council work session meeting on Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, council member James Dumas reported that the property owners "are not interested” in working with the town on the project.
The council agreed to look at other possible sites in the town. The geologist who has been assisting with the project will be consulted about three possible sites for the second well.
SUBDIVSION ORDINANCE
The council also agree to seek fees and a time frame from the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission to update subdivision regulations for the city. A report on this is expected to be given at the city council meeting set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Mayor Doug Cheek reported that there will likely be a lot of interest in this project. It has been 20 years since the ordinances have been updated.
Last month, the city council approved a six-month moratorium on subdivision developments until the ordinance can be approved.
Councilman James Dumas said he is concerned with a proposal by the board of commissioners for two-acre lots in subdivisions. The BOC is in the midst of update the county subdivision regulations.
Dumas said he doesn’t see any benefit in two-acre lots over one-acre lots in subdivisions.
“I don’t see any benefit except in stopping subdivisions,” he said. “Some people can’t afford two acres. That adds $50,000 t0 $60,000 to the cost.”
Council member Sandra Garrison added, “There is not that much big acreage left in the city.”
OTHER DISCUSSION
Other items discussed at the Feb. 1 work session include the following:
•heard that bids will be taken soon on the water line project.
•heard an update from councilman Cliff Hill on the problem with buzzards damaging the roof at the fire department. Hill contacted the Department of Natural Resources. He has several suggested recommendations, including “putting a fake buzzard up there to deter them.” The damage caused has been repaired.
