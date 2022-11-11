Garbage rates will be increasing to $20 per month on Dec. 1 for Homer residents following action of the town council Tuesday night.
The Homer Town Council may have to revisit this after bids are received for garbage collection. The town only received one bid for providing the services, so decided Tuesday to seek bids again.
The increase was approved Tuesday because the town is currently losing money on providing garbage services due to the company that currently does the pick up implementing an increase one mont ago. The council's monthly bill to the garbage company reportedly increased almost $2,000.
In other business Tuesday, the city council approved a paying up to $10,000, on an as-needed basis, to KCI for paving work in the town. the company will oversee the bid package, project development and day-to-day operations for paving.
"I think this is a good move for the city," Mayor Doug Cheek said. "We will know it is done right."
In other action Tuesday, the Homer Town Council:
•discussed work being done by EMI Engineers to test the well and what needs to be done, whether it's putting in filters or running a line. "We've got $430,000 invested in this well," Cheek said. "We're not going to let it just sit there."
•heard that an online meeting will be held with the Georgia Department of Transportation this week to discuss the proposed round-about in the town. Issues to be covered will included needed landscaping for the project.
•agreed that the name of a road, as Greenview Court, as long as it is approved by the county 9-1-1 office .
