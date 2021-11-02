Incumbents were re-elected in Homer town elections on Tuesday, while the incumbents in Lula and Alto were defeated, including the mayor losing in a close race.
HOMER
In Homer, incumbent Mayor Doug Cheek won over challenger Julie King, taking 55 percent of the vote. Cheek had 178 votes, while King had 147.
In the District 2 Post 1 race, incumbent David Dunson won over Martha Cotton with 51 percent of the vote. Dunson had 162 votes, while Cotton had 154.
In the District 3 race, incumbent James Dumas won over John Edwin Yearwood with 63 percent of the vote. Dumas had 203 votes, while Yearwood had 118.
There was a 33 percent voter turnout with 325 of the town’s 972 registered voters casting a ballot.
LULA
In Lula, incumbent mayor Jim Grier lost to Joe Thomas in a 168 to 158 vote.
In the District 2 city council seat, Denise Shockley was the winner with 174 votes. Incumbent Marvin Moore had 130 votes and Patti Thomas had 25 votes.
In the District 3 city council seat, incumbent Mordecai Wilson lost to Gene Bramlett in a 188-138 vote.
ALTO
In the Alto, Post 1 city council race, incumbent Carolyn Cabe lost to Turner Griffith in a 11-7 vote.
Alto voters approved a referendum on the sale of packaged alcohol in the city limits in a 13-7 vote.
There was a 6 percent voter turnout with 20 of the town’s 337 registered voters casting a ballot.
BALDWIN
Baldwin voters approved a referendum on the sale of packaged alcohol in the city limits in a 39-15 vote.
There was a 4 percent voter turnout with 54 of the city’s 1,269 registered voters casting a ballot.
Gillsville city election results were not available at press-time. Results will be posted online as they become available.
