As fall arrives, annual festivals are planned throughout Northeast Georgia. The 50th annual Labor Day Festival will be held be the first to be held, with plans to hold it Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, in downtown Homer.
Kids entertainment, bouncy houses, toys, games and prizes will be part of the festival.
On Saturday, there will be a scavenger hunt with prizes.
Arts and crafts vendors will include hand-made items, T-shirts, hats and home decor.
Food vendors include boiled peanuts, barbecue, philly cheesesteak, nachos, cajun gator kabobs, corn dogs, frozen lemonade, slushies, sweet treats and pretzels.
On Friday, booths open at 7 p.m. Mark Garrison and The New Apostles Bluegrass will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, booths open at 9 a.m. There will be a parade at 10 a.m. The entertainment line up for the day includes: Banks County High School Band, 11 a.m.; New Grace, 11:30 a.m.; Star Phipps, 12:45 p.m.; Thunder Tumbling, 2:30 p.m.; The Tabb Family, 3:15 p.m.; Commerce School of Dance, 4:15 p.m.; Steve Bryson Band, 5 p.m.; and The American Flyers, 8 p.m.
On Sunday, booths open at 11 a.m. There will be a worship service at 11 a.m. The afternoon entertainment line up includes: New Grace, 12 p.m.; Starr Phipps, 1 p.m.; Shannon Crocker, 2 p.m.; David Presley, 3 p.m.; and Star Phipps, 4 p.m.
The Town of Homer and the Homer Development Downtown Authority are sponsoring the festival.
A Fall Festival and Health Fair will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The free event will include games, music, prizes and health screenings.
The recreation department is located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
The Lula Fall Festival will be held Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2, in downtown by the historic depot.
The event will include local artisans and crafters, food, children’s activities, live music and entertainment.
Southern Stone Band will be performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Historic Gillsville Fall Pottery Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6640 Hwy. 52, Gillsville.
The festival is sponsored by the Craven, Ferguson and Hewell families.
Participating artists include: Billy Joe Craven, Stanley Ferguson, Wayne Hewell, Stephen Harrison, Steve Turpin, Mike Craven, Dal Burtchaell, Dwayne Crocker, Brian Wilson, Rex Hogan, Marvin Bailey, Lynn and Albert Walton, Mary Ferguson, Mary Meaders Adams, Aubrey Lewallen, Daniel Bollinge, Lester Martin, Sara Bates, Savannah Craven, Heather Head, Dale Breezy Ellis, Celene Schoen, Donald and Carolyn Simmnons, Joe and Marcia Scroggs, Jeff Standrige, Diane and Mike Swoszowski, Jamie Ferguson, Lester McClure, Stan Clark, Tom and Abby Whitaker and Victoria Hardy.
In addition to artist booths, there will also be a food truck, MG’s Burgerque.
A blood drive will be held in memory of Bobby Ferguson.
The Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. There will be arts and crafts, activities for children, food concessions and entertainment.
