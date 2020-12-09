The Homer City Council and the developers of the Chimney Oaks Golf community have finally reached a mutual agreement that will allow the development to move forward, now and in the future.
After several, sometime contentious, years of back and forth discussions regarding various details and designs for the development, the city council approved a revised Planned Community Development (PCD) plan that will allow the developer to build and make improvements without having to come back before the council for approval.
Banks County Gold LLC developer Jim Pritchard, came before the Homer City Council on December 8 to request modification to the PCD plan for the 367-acre Chimney Oaks golf community. Pritchard and the council have been at odds over changes within the planned development during the past several years.
In order to move forward without having to come back before the council for every change, whether minor or major in nature, the developer presented an overall change to the original PCD that will address bathrooms, storm shelters, an additional clubhouse, a golf institute and townhouses, to name of few items.
Attorney Tyler Smith, representing the developers, presented some background into the history of how the golf course came to be. The development was originally developed in the 1990s by Scales Creek. Under Scales Creek, no lots were platted or sold and eventually the property went into foreclosure. After foreclosure, the property was sold to Hammers Glenn in 2003 and they obtained PCD zoning and platted one subdivision.
In 2010, the development went back into foreclosure and was sold to Equity Resource Partners. The developers applied for agriculture zoning but were denied the request. Following the denial to rezone, Jim Pritchard and Tony Adams formed Banks County Golf LLC and bought the property in 2014. Since that time, Pritchard and Adams have made improvements to the development, including new houses, an event center and upgrades to the golf course.
“In the course of the history of Banks County Golf’s ownership of the property, there have been certain disputes that have come up with the town about when variances were required, when rezoning was required,” Smith said.
Eventually, the city attorney, David Syfan, recommended the developer come before the council with a proposal that would address all requested changes to the PCD.
Smith said the plan presented to the council is designed to accommodate each aspect of the development. The design includes plans for an additional club house, an academy building, bathrooms and storm shelters, golf cart paths and re-establishment of setbacks for residential units. In addition, under the amended PCD, the development can consist of no more than 270 residential units and no more than 30 percent of those can be townhomes. The plan will also allow the developer certain flexibilities provided the standards of the PCD are met and adhered to.
Councilman James Dumas questioned plans for a wastewater system to serve the development. Dumas asked if the system is capable of serving the number of townhomes proposed within the development and if so, if the system design has been verified by EPD. Pritchard agreed to present documentation verifying EPD approval.
As the development continues to add homes, there was some discussion that traffic will become more of a problem. A committee has been formed to prepare suggestions for road designs to improve traffic flow as construction of residential units is completed. The council agreed to partner with the developers to work towards making street improvements.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•Mayor Doug Cheek reported the city is conducting a feasibility study to determine if pursuing construction of a sewer system is viable for the city.
•The council agreed to have the new well site property on Evans Street surveyed to determine accurate property lines. Cheek said the city could possibly design and construct a city park and walking trails on the unused portion of the property.
•There was some discussion that following a required underground inspection of fuel tanks at the city maintenance shop, the council is faced with an immediate need to remove the tanks. The council agreed to obtain quotes for removal of the tanks.
