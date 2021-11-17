The Homer City Council wants to be proactive for the growth that is headed to the city. At the November meeting, leaders addressed water, sewer, traffic and a potential new subdivision.
Mayor Doug Cheek told the council there could be a 25-home subdivision coming to McCoy Bridge Road. The plan must get the green light from the planning commission before coming to the council for approval. Cheek said it would be located on a 36-acre tract of land.
Right now, zoning allows for one home per acre. Council members noted that there is already a lot of traffic on that that road. There could be site distance issues and it could require a three or four way stop sign if the project is approved.
The council also discussed reviewing subdivision regulations that are currently in place. Just last week, the council discussed construction requirements for commercial buildings. This became an issue when a commercial building was under construction and it did not meet the town's code because the plans had changed.
The city council also discussed the replacement of 7,000 feet of water lines. The project should be released for bids in January.
While there is a new well in place providing 100,000 gallons a day, water lines dating back to the 1950s and 1960s cause murky water issues at times.
The city continues to try and negotiate the purchase of a small piece of land for a secondary well. This specific location was determined by a geologist hired by the city.
Attorney David Syfan told the council that he wrote a letter to the land owner in hopes that the dialogue to purchase the property would resume.
The council also talked about the replacement of the Hudson River Bridge. The city is responsible for the engineering cost of $16,500, while the Georgia Department of Transportation will pay to relocate 700 feet of water lines. The project should be released for bids in May 2022.
According to the latest information, this project will not require a detour.
The council is awaiting a waste water feasibility study. The city should receive a grant for $30,000 to pay for the study. Once completed, the city could begin negotiations to tie in the Banks County sewer, if it is recommended.
FIRE DEPARTMENT UPGRADES
Council member Cliff Hill discussed upgrades for the fire department, including new equipment and a fire truck. Since the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) was approved by voters earlier this month, those funds will pay for the $500,000 in improvements within the department.
In other business the council agreed to contact the Georgia Mountain Regional Development Commission to ask them to verity election districts following the data released in the 2020 Census. This is standard procedure to evaluate the population within the current election districts to be sure they haven’t changed due to increase or decrease in population.
