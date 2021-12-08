The Homer Town Council continued to discuss the roundabout proposed by the Georgia Department of Transportation during a work session on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
In the DOT’s proposal, the roundabout will include Hwy. 164, Hwy. 98 and Evans Street. Athens Street will not be included, and that continues to be a point of contention for Homer leaders.
Councilman James Dumas said he worries that the Dollar General parking lot will become a cut through between Athens and Evans streets.
On Tuesday, the council continued to discuss the possibility of a cut through road behind Dollar General but noted it is unlikely that the DOT will pay for that portion of the project which could cost several hundred thousand dollars.
Councilmember Cliff Hill expressed concern about deliveries coming into Dollar General with the prospect of added cars in the parking lot.
“We’ve got to do all we can to protect that business,” said Dumas.
Mayor Doug Cheek said that he will contact the DOT and let them know the council is adamant that DOT leaders talk with Dollar General’s corporate offices to get their approval.
The intersection was put on the DOT’s radar because of the number of accidents that occur in that area. The roundabout will be funded with state "safety dollars."
There will be a public hearing in April 2022 and bids should be awarded in 2024.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council discussed:
•an emergency road repair on Yonah-Homer Road just below the courthouse.
•obtaining a small portion of property off Evans Street for a second well.
•an alternate date for the Christmas Celebration if the forecast continues to call for rain. In that instance, the celebration will be held on Sunday, December 12, from 2 to 5 p.m.
