Holding county-wide events, including the July 4 fireworks celebration and Christmas in the Park, and maintaining the downtown Veteran’s Park and Historic Courthouse are just a few of the reasons Homer leaders believe the town deserves a larger share of the local option sales tax (LOST) revenue than the county wants to give it.

At a city council meeting Tuesday morning, leaders discussed the services the town provides, which includes water, planning and zoning, a library and road maintenance.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.