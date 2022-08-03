Holding county-wide events, including the July 4 fireworks celebration and Christmas in the Park, and maintaining the downtown Veteran’s Park and Historic Courthouse are just a few of the reasons Homer leaders believe the town deserves a larger share of the local option sales tax (LOST) revenue than the county wants to give it.
At a city council meeting Tuesday morning, leaders discussed the services the town provides, which includes water, planning and zoning, a library and road maintenance.
County and city leaders have been meeting to negotiate over setting the percentage of projected revenue each will receive of a projected $40 million in local option sales tax over the next 10 years.
County leaders have stated they want the county to receive 84.5 percent with the remainder to be divided among the towns. The towns came back with an offer of the county receiving 81 percent of the revenue. All five of the commissioners said no to that proposal. When no agreement was reached, that earlier meeting ended and another meeting was set for this week – to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at the County Annex Building.
At the Homer City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dumas said he is now open to the county getting 82.18 percent of the revenue.
“If that fails, I’m open to going to arbitration,” he said. “I think we can justify what we are asking for.
Dumas said that the town is able to not have city taxes due to the LOST revenue. He pointed out that the county would be receiving more tax revenue due to the increase in the tax digest.
Mayor Doug Cheek said, “We should get more than we got last time. Our expenses are up as much as anyone else.”
Town leaders from Alto, Baldwin, Gillsville, Lula and Maysville must also agree on that division of the sales tax revenue or the matter will go to arbitration.
The agreement on how the money would be allocated has to be decided upon by Aug. 29. If an agreement can’t be made, the county and cities will have to go through arbitration with an outside mediator. This is what happened 10 years ago during the last LOST negotiations.
Also at the Homer City Council meeting on Tuesday morning, councilman Cliff Hill gave an update on a proposal to raise the residential tap fees.
The proposal is to raise the fee to $900 (from $800) for three-quarter inch lines, while also adding a connection fee of $525.
There is also a proposal to add a connection fee of $700 for one-inch lines and $1,500 for two-inch lines.
The city council will vote on this when it meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
In other business, councilman Jerry Payne gave a report on the subdivision update. The draft has been sent to the Georgia Mountains Regional Development Center and will be sent on to the city attorney for further review.
Log In
