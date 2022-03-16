The Homer City Council has set a date to hash out revisions to the town zoning and subdivision ordinances. The council is three months into a six-month moratorium on proposed subdivisions, and they hope to complete this project in the allotted time.
They will meet with Adam Hazell, a representative from the Georgia Mountains Regional Development Commission (GMRDC), on Tuesday, March 22, at 9:30 a.m. Planning and zoning committee members will be invited to attend and give their input.
In the March meeting, the council continued to discuss having an engineer to inspect proposed subdivisions in all phases of the process.
Town Council member James Dumas said, “These changes are not to prevent growth but to manage growth.”
The council also discussed the reapportionment map which is set to be revised according to the 2020 census. Faith Bryan, a GMRDC representative, has worked with the city to develop a draft of the new map which shows very little change. The council approved a measure to send the draft to the state reapportionment office for review.
In other business the council:
•asked Dumas to get in touch with Bob Atkins, geologist, to inquire about the chances of using the old, existing well instead of looking for a second well at this time.
•noted that the water line project is out for bid. Bid opening will be held on April 5 at Town Hall.
•approved a motion by council member Jerry Payne to approve the Energy Excise Tax Intergovernmental Agreement.
•discussed a GMRDC meeting at Hidden Acres event venue on March 21 at 6 p.m. The mayor and council are invited to attend the meeting. The Town of Homer is one of the meeting sponsors.
The council held a closed session to discuss pending litigation and a potential legal claim. No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.