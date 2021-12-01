The Homer Town Council continues to fine tune plans for the proposed four-way roundabout slated for intersections of Hwy. 164, Hwy. 98, Athens Street and Evans Street. Leaders agree that it is necessary due to the massive amount of traffic and accidents although they do have a couple of issues with the proposed design.
The Georgia Department of Transportation hired VHB Engineers of Atlanta to consult on the project. While the company came up with several designs, there is only one that is feasible, according to VHB engineer Josh Solsky.
That plan includes the closure of Athens Street. Solsky said traffic studies have been conducted and traffic is minimal even during peak hours. He said the road could be slightly rerouted without any major issues.
Councilman James Dumas said he fears the design will cause traffic issues at Dollar General. He fears drivers may use their parking lot to get to Athens Street.
“This is not business friendly," he said of the proposed design.
The design would also close one of Golden Pantry’s front entrances, but the convenience store will still have one entrance in front and one on the side. The council has questioned the ability of gas trucks to deliver, but Solsky assured the council it will not be an issue.
The intersection got the attention of the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) during a high crash frequency study and the site came up for a traffic analysis. GDOT Pre-Construction Engineer Sue Ann Decker said a roundabout would be the best way to reduce accidents, and noted that the project would be funded by the GDOT through safety fines.
The proposed roundabout will include lighting, a truck apron that will keep vehicles from running into the middle of the roundabout island, a design speed of less than 35 miles per hour and pedestrian accommodations.
The public will have the opportunity to weigh in during a public hearing set for April 2022. Decker assured the proposed design is not "written in stone" and the GDOT wants to provide an intersection that best benefits the community.
The project should go out for bids in May 2024.
