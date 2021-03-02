The Homer City Council discussed possible projects to be funded with a special purpose local option sales tax that will be voted on in Banks County later this year.
At a work session Tuesday morning, March 1, council members discussed projects that could be funded with the one-cent tax that is expected to be voted on in November in Banks County. The city would get a portion of the tax, based on population.
City leaders discussed these possible items to be funded: Fire department, $525,000; water and sewer projects, $200,000; roads and streets, $150,000; and building maintenance, $125,000.
No vote was taken on the projects but the issue will be on the agenda at the voting session of the city council, which is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
Other items discussed at the Tuesday work session, but not voted on, that are also on the agenda March 9 include the following:
•setting town council districts with the seats held by Jerry Payne and David Dunson, being two-year terms and the seats held by Sandra Garrison and Cliff Hill being four-year terms.
•a request two name two roads at Chimney Oaks (at the upper end in the townhouse area). Suggested names are Magnolia Place, Purple Leaf Place, Fairway Lane and Camellia Lane.
Also at the work session, the council discussed the round-a-bout at State Route 51 and Hudson River and the related utility relocation. Council members agreed to discuss this further with county leaders.
