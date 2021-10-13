At the Homer Council meeting on Tuesday, leaders had an opportunity to look at a map of a round-about proposed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. For many years, citizens have asked for help to ease traffic issues that plague the city when citizens travel to work and school.
The DOT has proposed that a round-about be built at the Hwy. 98, Hwy. 164, Athens and Evans Street intersections in front of Dollar General and Golden Pantry.
At first glance, several council members had issues with the current proposal, and they agreed to ask GOT officials to meet with them to address some concerns.
So far, no property owners have been contacted about obtaining right of way for the project. As discussed earlier this year, the city does not have money to fund the project, but city council members are willing to see what type of funding is available.
In other business at the meeting, the council voted to revise the permit fee schedule in regards to pole barns. An issue came to light when a citizen obtained a permit to build a 20,000 square foot pole barn at a cost of $5,000. The council looked at the Banks County fee schedule and revised that permit fee to $1,600, so the citizen will receive a $3,400 refund.
On Tuesday evening, the council voted on the following fee schedule for pole barns which can fall into two zoning categories. The first is residential accessory structure and the base cost for a pole barn of 350 square feet or less will be $150, with an additional eight cents per square foot cost for larger barns. In the second zoning, agricultural, a pole barn permit will cost $150 for a building up to 10,000 square feet, and $250 for a larger pole barn. Subcontractors will be required to get permits for electrical and water lines.
In other business the council:
•discussed buying a ¼ to ½ acre of property for a second well. The geologist determined the best location for the well would be 50 feet from the city property line. So far, officials have been unable to reach an agreement with the property owner. The council will discuss this at the next work session to try to come up with a solution.
•discussed soil erosion which occurred during the recent heavy rain. The council will get bids to repair the damage.
•heard from councilman Jerry Payne who told the council about the Georgia Mountain’s Work Source Program who will offer a four-week welding program starting October 18, in Lavonia.
•reappointed Rick Billingslea and John Pittard to the Downtown Development Authority until August 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.