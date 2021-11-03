The Homer City Council has met with officials working with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to hear more about the proposed roundabout that is slated for the intersections of Hwy. 164, Hwy. 98 and Athens and Evans Streets.
While there has been talk of a solution to the traffic problem, especially during the morning and afternoon school traffic, a traffic feasibility study now backs up the claim that something should be done, but it will take time. There will be a public hearing, property will have to be acquired and the project will most likely go out for bids in May 2024.
On Tuesday morning, Sue Ann Decker, District Pre-Construction Engineer with GDOT, explained how the project came about and how it will be funded.
GDOT investigates locations with a high crash frequency, and this intersection came up for a traffic analysis, explained Decker.
“We determined a roundabout would be the best way to reduce accidents," she said.
Because of the high number of traffic incidents, the project will be funded through the GDOT office through safety fines. “The benefits far outweigh the costs,” she continued.
Josh Solsky, transportation engineer with VHB in Atlanta, is a consultant on the project. He attended the meeting to discuss the design. There were four possible options, but only one is a feasible alternative, said Solsky.
At this point, the recommendation is a fou- way roundabout and a cul-de-sac. He explained a traffic count has been conducted and Athens Street should not be included.
“Athens Street is at a more skewed angle and it would be hard to bring it into a roundabout," he said.
Solsky also noted that the traffic count on Athens Street is minimal even during peak traffic times. He said he felt confident that the road could be slightly rerouted without any major issues.
Decker replied, “Of course, this is not set in stone. We want to hear your layouts and provide an intersection that best benefits the community.”
She said citizens will be able to weigh in their concerns before the final plan is in place.
The roundabout will include lighting, a truck apron that will keep vehicles from running into the middle of the roundabout island, a design speed of less than 35 miles per hour, and pedestrian accommodations.
“I think you will be happy," Decker said. "This is your community, and we want to help."
Council members seemed to agree a roundabout would be favorable, but they expressed concern because because of traffic pattern changes at Dollar General and the Golden Pantry.
Solsky noted his study included gas trucks coming into Golden Pantry and it would not be a problem.
Potential traffic issues in the parking lot at Dollar General and the question of unloading trucks at the store were also discussed.
All present at the meeting agreed to continue the dialogue in search of a solution that best benefits all parties involved.
