A Christmas parade in Homer is planned on Saturday to kick off the holiday season.
The parade will be held at 3 p.m. There will also be hot chocolate and games in the park in downtown Homer.
Other Christmas events are planned in towns during December, including in Alto, Lula, Baldwina and Maysville.
ALTO
The Town of Alto will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the new municipal complex.
LULA
The annual Christmas in the Park in Lula event will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The City of Lula along with the Lula Belton Historical Society invites everyone to be a part of the celebration. “We would like to have as many businesses, churches and organizations represented as possible,” leaders state. “This is a wonderful way for the community to recognize your interest in our city and show fellowship during this festive season.”
If you decide you will be a part of this celebration you can set up a table to give away snack foods, non-alcoholic drinks, trinkets, etc. That is for you to decide depending on your budget and time spent in preparation. The City of Lula will provide tables. You will need to provide your own canopy/tent if you desire one. The tables should be set up by 3:30 p.m. There is no charge for the booth space.
The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and will end at approximately 7:30-8 p.m. The parade will begin down Main St. at 6 p.m. Parade line up is at 5 p.m.
BALDWIN
The City of Baldwin will host the annual Habersham Community Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The city will have its tree lighting event after the parade at Mitchell Gailey Park. Refreshments will be served and Santa will be available for photos.
MAYSVILLE
The Christmas at Veteran’s Park in Maysville will be on Saturday, December 14. Vendors can set up at 2 p.m. and Santa arrives at 6 p.m. The Community Club will also have hot drinks, roasted marshmallows and s’mores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.