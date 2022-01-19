The Homer Town Council agreed at its January meeting that it is time to review all subdivision regulations and zoning ordinances. Council members say there has not been a thorough review and update since the ordinances were put in place approximately 20 years ago.
At a council meeting on Tuesday, members agreed to a six-moratorium on subdivisions until an update is done.
“With growth on the horizon, it is prudent to pause to look at zoning and subdivisions regulations,” stated councilman James Dumas.
He noted there are no applications at this point, and he stated that any changes would not affect any projects that have already been approved.
City attorney David Syfan agreed that six months would be an appropriate time limit to review and update the regulations and zoning in the city.
REAPPORTIONMENT
In other business, the council discussed the district reapportionment that is required by law each time new Census data is released. The council has asked Faith Bryant of the Georgia MountainS Regional Development Center to redraw the district maps based on the Census information.
Once the maps are complete, Syfan suggested that the council should get a second stamp of approval from the Office of Reapportionment. He noted the city was sued over the new district maps in the past, and this would be a safeguard. Even though, Syfan pointed out the previous lawsuit was dismissed in court.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the town council:
•approved the modification of a promissory note and loan agreement with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The $700,000 loan was approved in 2018, but the project has stalled for a variety of reasons, including Covid-related issues. The city will only pay the interest until November 11, 2024. when they will begin monthly payments on the principle for 15 years.
•approved the following yearly appointments: Jerry Payne, Mayor Pro Tem; Carol Ayers, City Clerk; David Syfan, City Attorney; Hammond Law, City Judge; Michael Busenlehner, Downtown Development Authority; and Cliff Hill, Fire Chief.
•discussed the Atlanta Gas line that is coming through the right-of-way in Homer.
•discussed the continued need for street repairs due to heavy rain.
•discussed a problem with buzzards damaging the roof at the fire department. Hill will contact the Department of Natural Resources.
