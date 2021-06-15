The Town of Homer Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at Town Hall on Thursday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. to receive public comments on the application of William and Amanda Bedford for a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance of the Town of Homer to zone property located at 250 Sycamore Street, Homer, from R-1 to Highway Business.
A copy of the application is available for public inspection at the Homer Town Hall.
The public hearing of Town Council will be on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. The town council will consider adoption of the zoning request at the regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
