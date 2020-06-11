Homer garbage customers will be seeing a $2 per month increase in their bill beginning on July 1.
The Homer Town Council voted Tuesday night to raise the garbage rates from $15 per month to $17 per month for residential customers.
The fees being charged to the town by Waste Management have increased, which is why the cost hike is being passed on to the residents, it was reported at the monthly council meeting Tuesday night.
Councilman James Dumas reported that most monthly garbage rates in the area are $20 per month.
In other business, the council:
•postponed taking action on mayor and council pay. Any vote on payment for the council would not be enacted until November 2021, so there is no immediate need to take action on this, it was pointed out.
•a discussion was held on a feasibility study for connecting with any sewer system projects by the county. The county will get further information on this before pursuing an engineer study, which is projected to cost $24,000.
•heard an update on the city well project, which is expected to be complete and in operation by “the first of July.” The water will be tested on June 17. Mayor Doug Cheek reported that there is one more site on the property for a back-up well.
•the council discussed the continued concerns with COVID-19 and agreed to leave city hall closed to the public through the end of June.
•heard from Cliff Hill that the city’s annual fireworks presentation has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
•the annual Sunday School Celebration will be held, although a meal will not be part of the festivities.
•a discussion was held on whether or not the annual Labor Day Holiday Festival would be held. No decision was held but there was some discussion on perhaps holding a “scaled-back” event with only a parade and food trucks.
•Sarah Blackmon was named to serve on the Library Board of Trustees.
•a closed session was held to discuss litigation. No action was taken when the meeting was opened to the public.
