Jacob Clark-Bates of Homer completed Advanced Camp this summer and earned the Recondo badge. Clark-Bates was one of a record 149 University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets to complete camp.
A year earlier, the camp was canceled due to COVID-19 and converted into the yearlong Operation Agile Leader.
During the 38-day Advanced Camp, U.S. Army Cadet Command tested their military and leadership skills. This allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Camp is required for all cadets who seek a military officer commission.
A record 33 UNG cadets earned the Recondo badge, which is awarded to cadets who display superior skills by exceeding the standards in all camp activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.