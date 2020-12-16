Piedmont College celebrated 380 fall graduates during a commencement ceremony on December 11 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center.
Area graduates included: Tracilyn Burchett and Abby Ramsey, both of Homer.
President James F. Mellichamp and Board of Trustees Chairman Thomas A. "Gus" Arrendale III congratulated students receiving Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Certificate of Cardiovascular Technology, Certificate of Event Management, Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education degrees.
