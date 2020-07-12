The Homer Town Council held a work session on July 7 to review the proposed $541,500 budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. The council was scheduled to vote on the proposed budget at its regular meeting on July 14 (see www.banksnewstoday.com for latest update).
The budget is up $27,000 over the current budget of $514,500. The largest increase comes under the professional fees line item where an additional $15,000 is budgeted. This will be for updating the town’s ordinances.
At the work session, the town council also reviewed a proposed $223,500 water budget, which is down $25,500 over the current budget of $249,000.
Also at the work session, the council discussed increasing the water rates. No action was taken but the item is on the July 14 agenda.
The council did agree at the July 7 meeting to increase garbage rates from $15 per month to $17 per month, beginning with the July bill.
In other discussion at the July 7 meeting, the council talked about a sewer feasibility study. They took no action on moving forward with this but agreed to look into it further.
