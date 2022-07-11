The Homer Town Council reviewed a proposed increase to the water rates at a work session held last week.
Bill Powell with the Georgia Rural Water Association presented two options for increasing the water rates to the Homer City Council at the meeting.
Powell said the increase for an average customer would be seeing their bill go from $21 per month to $32 per month.
“A $32 water bill is not a high bill at all,” Powell said.
Powell said the increase would get the town into compliance with the Georgia Water Stewardship Act.
In other business at the work session, a brief update as given on the subdivision ordinance, which city leaders want to complete by August.
“We don’t have a flood of subdivisions coming in but we need to get something in place,” city councilman James Dumas said.
Council members Jerry Payne and Cliff Hill gave a report on a recent meeting they attended with council officials on the local option sales tax revenue. The proposal from the board of commissioners is that the county receive 85 percent of the revenue with the remaining 15 percent to be divided among the towns based on population.
“We need a fair deal because this is how we roll back our taxes,” Dumas said.
City leaders will meet with the BOC again on July 21, at 6 p.m., to continue the discussion on how the revenue will be allocated.
