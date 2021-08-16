Following a public hearing on Tuesday, August 10, the Homer City Council, during its monthly meeting, unanimously approved rolling back the millage rate from 4.86 mills to 0 for 2021. The city’s five-year tax history shows this has been the case since at least 2016.
Council member James Dumas emphasized the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue the city receives helps the city be able to roll back the millage rate.
Dumas also reminded the council that 2022 will be year for LOST negotiations with Banks County.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting:
•the council approved amending the zoning map for property at 250 Sycamore St. to Community Business with a 50-foot front setback.
•Dumas reported the property owner adjacent to the city’s proposed well site property is still concerned that a new city well will cause her well to dry up. Dumas said the proposed new well site is over 700 feet from the city’s current well that produces 100,000 gallons of water per day. Dumas advised he would be sending the proposed well site coordinates to the city’s engineer for him to make a determination on the location of the city’s proposed well in proximity to the adjacent property owner’s well.
•the council unanimously approved the following hydrant meter fees: $50 plus water cost to use meter; a $1,000 deposit; $50 untimely return charged (if not returned as state on form); and a $25 late fee per day. Mayor Doug Cheek said the fees were needed in order to assure the city gets the meters back in a timely manner.
•the council approved to proceed with Rick Billingslea to provide grant writing services for the city for funds available through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for water and sewer. The funding is being offered from the State of Georgia Office of Planning and Budget. The grant application is due August 31. Billingslea’s fee is $30,000 to be paid only if the grant is approved and will be paid from the administrative costs built into the grant upon funding. Billingslea advised the council that a proposal for a lobbyist, which might need to be hired to better ensure the success of the grant, for $25,000 had been received from the Beatty Group, Mike Beatty, former Georgia DCA Commissioner. City attorney David Syfan said he would need to check to see if taxpayer money could be used to pay a lobbyist. Billingslea stated the lobbyist would need to be in place when the grant goes in. The council will hold a special called meeting to approve the grant once it is written.
•Syfan reported a lawsuit was filed in 2020 by five individuals and two businesses against the city, each individual city council member and Banks County on the 2019 residency requirements for candidates for city council creating voting districts. He stated the judge recently granted the city’s and county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
•the council met in closed session for approximately 25 minutes to discuss pending litigation. No action was taken.
•Cheek announced the upcoming 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Festival set for Friday and Saturday, September 3 and 4, in downtown Homer.
