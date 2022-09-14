After holding three public hearings on implementing a city tax, the Homer Town Council decided against the move.
The town council was considering approving a millage rate for the first time, which could have been up to 2 mills. However, city leaders voted against the move Tuesday night, after holding a third public hearing to receive input. Citizens have spoken against the city tax at the three public hearings held in the past week.
"I'm not against the tax," Gary Clark said at the third hearing held prior to Tuesday night's vote. "I think it's the wrong time. We are in the middle of a recession. I really don't think the time is right."
Brad Day said, "I'm worried about the tax being a burden on the elderly."
City leaders had said tax revenue is needed because of the continuing increase in operating the city, citing litigation costs going up, garbage collection prices increasing and the need for a new fire truck, among other costs the city is facing.
Councilman Cliff Hill made the motion for no city tax with Sandra Garrison seconding the motion. The vote for no city tax was unanimous. Council members did point out that a tax will be needed in the future.
"This has been an education process," councilman Jerry Payne said. "Due to the expense of operating, there will come a time when we have to (implement a tax).
He added that the city can't continue taking money out of the reserve funds in order to operate.
Councilman James Dumas pointed out that costs such as the $92,000 for emergency road repairs in the spring also takes money from the reserve funds.
"I totally agree with this motion that the timing is poor," he added.
Mayor Doug Cheek said, "We're going to make it work," referencing the budget and operating the city.
In other business at the meeting Tuesday night, the council:
•approved the local option sales tax distribution as agreed upon with the county and other cities. Homer will receive 5.625 percent of the LOST revenue over the next 10 years.
•modified the loan resolution with the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority to add an additional $300,000, making the total $750,000. The loan is for water system improvements, including a new well, meters and water lines.
•approved the subdivision regulations that the city has been reviewing over the past several months. Dumas said, "The purpose of the new subdivision regulations are to ensure that when new subdivisions come into the city, you have engineering and inspections. This will be paid for by the developer — not the city."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.