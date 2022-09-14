SPEAKS TO HOMER COUNCIL

Gary Clark spoke to the Homer City Council Tuesday night at a hearing on a proposed city tax. Councilman James Dumas and mayor Doug Cheek are also shown.

 Photo by Angela Gary

After holding three public hearings on implementing a city tax, the Homer Town Council decided against the move.

The town council was considering approving a millage rate for the first time, which could have been up to 2 mills. However, city leaders voted against the move Tuesday night, after holding a third public hearing to receive input. Citizens have spoken against the city tax at the three public hearings held in the past week.

