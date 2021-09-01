Homer officials met on Aug. 25 to finalize plans to apply for a state grant to upgrade water and sewer services in the city.
The money would come from the Georgia Office of Planning and Budget as part of the American Rescue Plan to offer COVID-19 relief in the areas of public health and economic challenges. Town officials have been working with Rick Billingslea of the Homer Downtown Development Authority to write the grant application.
Funding requests will come in three phases. In the first phase, the mayor and city council want to replace several water lines. The replacement includes a portion of lines on the following streets: Sycamore, Blue Bell, Athens, Mason, Hwy. 51 South and Wiley. The plan also includes new lines around the new well to the treatment house, 20 new hydrants and a sewer feasibility study. The estimated costs for this part of the project are $500,000.
In the second phase, officials are looking to fund a new well including boring, water lines and a vault under Hudson River. The cost for this request is estimated at $1.2 million.
In the third phase, official want to focus on the city sewer system. With the feasibility study being accomplished in the first phase, officials will direct spending of $1.8 million towards trunk lines and lift stations.
The grant proposals are due in October.
