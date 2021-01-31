The Town of Homer will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Town Hall, 943 Historic Homer Hwy., to discuss a possible water rate increase.

"All interested citizens of the Town of Homer are encouraged to attend," leaders state."

