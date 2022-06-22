The Homer Town Council approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budgets during its June meeting. The general fund budget was approved at $625,300, which is up $34,000 from last year’s $587,300.
Some of the increases include administrative salaries which are up $4,000 from $96,000 to $100,000 and salaries in the street department will go from $75,000 to $78,000. Other line items that remain the same include professional fees at $80,000, the Downtown Development Authority at $16,000 and the library will continue to receive $32,500. The council also expects to receive $50,000 in garbage pick-up fees and a $26,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The water budget was approved for $289,500, up from 248,500. Items that contributed to the $41,000 increase include a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA loan). Last year the city budgeted $10,000 for the loan while the amount will increase to $30,000 this year. Salaries increased from $80,000 to $85,000 and supplies increased from $20,000 to $25,000.
In water budget revenues the city expects to receive $245,000 in water sales, up from $240,000 last year.
In other business the town council:
•approved the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Referendum
•approved a contract from Dodd Construction for $814,585 to replace water lines on all or part of the following roads: Sycamore, York, Athens, Mason, Jolly, Garrison, Blue Bell, and Yonah Homer. Councilmember James Dumas made the motion to use dedicated State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds this year and next year, and 2017 SPLOST funds to pay for the water line repair project. Any additional funds needed will be from GEFA.
•reappointed Vicki Boling to the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission (GMRC) Council as Private Sector 8
•reappointed Doug Borders and Dave Gaddis to the Planning/Zoning Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2025.
•accepted the resignation of Downtown Development Authority board member Bob Blackwell, Jr.
•appointed Kellie Jones to replace Blackwell on the DDA with a term ending in August 2026.
•reappointed Vivian Parker to the Banks County Library Board.
•noted that a decision needs to be may on fees for the new zoning ordinances. This will be discussed at the July work session.
•heard from Kellie Jones, Scales Creek Road resident, who asked for the speed limit to be lowered on Scales Creek Road and asked for a No Thru Trucks sign to be placed on that road.
