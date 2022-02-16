The Homer Town Council discussed at its February meeting potential changes to the subdivision regulations. Last month, the council approved a six-month moratorium on new subdivisions to review the regulations.
One of the biggest debate is over lot size. Council members have discussed one-acre lots and two-acre lots in subdivisions.
Council members have a copy of the proposed Banks County zoning ordinances; and everyone agreed to go through the proposed county changes and make notes on what they believe will work and will not work for the city. Once that is complete, councilman Jerry Payne said he would contact the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission who agreed to help for minimal fee or no cost.
REAPPORTIONMENT
Payne also updated council members on the reapportionment which occurs every 10 years when a new Census is completed. City attorney David Syfan is working with Faith Bryan of the GMRC is assure the new map will be approved by the House Committee on Appropriations.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council:
•heard a report from Councilman Cliff Hill who said the leaks at the fire station are under control. Last month, he reported buzzards were damaging the roof.
•agreed to get a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST)-Roads and Bridges project list together for a meeting with the county on Thursday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.
•discussed other potential sites for a new well for the city, including Poker Hill and Hill Street. Currently, the city has back-up well service with Banks County, but is looking to get a secondary up and running.
