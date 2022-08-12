U-Haul Company of Georgia has announced that Homer Trading Post & Loan signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Homer community.
Homer Trading Post & Loan at 1263 Historic Homer Hwy. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
