The Homer Town Council amended its alcohol ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday, July 14, to allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday, following approval of the issue by the majority of the city's residents on the recent referendum.
The ordinance also addresses the other issues approved in the referendum, which include that alcohol can be sold on the premises (as long as 50 percent of the sales are for food) and that package sales are allowed by retailers of both malt beverages and wine on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
BUDGET APPROVED
In other business at the meeting, the council approved the $541,500 budget for fiscal year 2020-202. The budget is up $27,000 over the current budget of $514,500.
The largest increase in the budget comes under the professional fees line item where an additional $15,000 is budgeted. This will be for updating the town’s ordinances.
The town council also approved the $223,500 water budget, which is down $25,500 over the current budget of $249,000.
Also at the July 14 meeting, the city council:
•tabled any action on increasing the water rates.
•discussed but took no action on moving forward with a sewer feasibility study. They took no action on moving forward with this but agreed to look into it further.
•heard from a resident about closing a street. The attorney said the dispute would be a private matter between property owners. The city did ask the attorney to respond to an email from one property owner related to the issue.
•learned that GEFA loan payments have been suspended through December of 2020.
•reappointed Fay Reynolds to the code enforcement board.
•discussed only holding a parade for the annual Holiday Festival.
•agreed for city hall to remain closed to the public.
