Homer residents will go to the polls Tuesday, June 9, to decide on three issues related to the sale of alcohol.
The three questions Homer voters will be asked on the ballot are:
•Alcoholic Beverages by the Drink: Shall the governing authority of the Town of Homer be authorized to issue licenses to sell distilled spirits for beverage purposes by the drink, such sales to be for consumption only on the premises? Yes or No
•Sunday Sales of Alcohol by the Drink: Shall the governing authority of the Town of Homer be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits of alcoholic beverages for beverage purpose by the drink? Yes or No
•Sunday Package Sales of Alcohol: Shall the governing authority of the Town of Homer be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of both malt beverages and wine on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.? Yes or No
