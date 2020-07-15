Banks County Board of Commission chairman Jimmy Hooper announced at the July 14 meeting that he will be stepping down as of Aug. 31 due to medical reasons.
Hooper said that he has had two back surgeries in the past year and has found out he will need additional surgeries. He said he chose Aug. 31 as the date to resign because commissioner Charles Turk, who represents District 4, has already been elected as chairman and can step in to serve. Hooper pointed out that the District 4 seat replacement will have been determined in the Aug. 11 run-off.
"It’s been a good eight years," Hooper said. "It has been my pleasure to serve."
