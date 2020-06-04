One of the results of people being home more due to the COVID-19 crisis has been an increase in garbage from households.
The Maysville City Council addressed this issue Monday night when a temporary increase to the garbage pick up fee was approved. The city will pay the bill for this increase for a three-month period. The cost will be $1.03 per month, per customer. This will be approximately $665.
The town’s garbage hauler, Waste Pro, contacted the town after noticing that the garbage being collected is up considerably due to people being home more during the pandemic.
The city council agreed to pay the additional cost for three months and then to readdress the issue to see if the garbage being collected continued to be more than the usual load. City clerk Barbara Thomas reported that Waste Pro said the load has been doubled during the pandemic.
In other business at the meeting Monday night, the city council:
•approved a request from Vance Holifield to rezone .34 acres at 192 Sims Street from C-2 to R-2. The council also approved a variance to reduce the setbacks.
•tabled a request from the Maysville Community Club about the festival and whether plans would proceed to hold it due to the coronavirus. City leaders said it’s to early to make a decision because it isn’t known how the issue will be resolved.
•accepted the resignation of Kathleen Bush from the library trustee board and named Kim Wilmoth to replace her.
•accepted the resignations of Lynn Villyard and Angela Williamson from the planning and zoning board.
•appointed Lulu White to the DDA board. The council has decided to get DDA active again and plans to meet with White to go over the goals and recruit other members.
•tabled taking action on the Del Ray water runoff issue to get more information.
•approved the purchase of two anti-fouling aspirating aerators for the pond at a total cost of $22,900 to be paid for with special purpose local option sales tax revenue.
•tabled action on moving forward with hiring a part-time clerk and building inspector to review the budget.
•agreed to advertise for the sale of surplus property. The surplus property can be viewed at city hall during regular business hours.
