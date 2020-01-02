Congratulations to Westly and Amy Griffin on the birth of their son, Houston West Griffin. He was born on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 1:13 a.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was the first baby to be born on Christmas Day. He weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. He joins his big sister, Kynlee and big brothers Westly and Judson Griffin. He is the grandson of Ken and Angie Parks, Gillsville, and Edd and Olene Roberts, Alabama. He is the great-grandson of Joyce Long of Gillsville, Velvet McFalls of Gillsville and Herbert and Kathryn Parks of Lula.
***
Congratulations to Bayleigh Marlow and Massey Langford on the birth of their son, Weston Jay Langford. He was born at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 2:35 p.m. He weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
***
Ruth Parson, Mary and Keith Parson and Willene Boyle enjoyed dinner with James and Louise Tatum, and family, Robert and Ann Nix and family and Larry Tatum to celebrate Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 21.
***
Banks County Leopards boys and girls played in a basketball tournament in Panama Beach, Fla. last week.
***
Happy birthday to: Autumn Dill, 6, Bridgett Martin, Don Scales, Tiffany Kelley, Sherri Poole, Jason Thompson, Larry Stewart, Shannon Pace, Cade Waldrop, Tori Smallwood, Carol Bennett, Amber Brock, David Kennedy, Shannon Watkins, Sandra Gresham, Cameron Cox, David Chitwood, Ethan Wood, Emma Dale, Chuck Cox, Chris Vickery, Taylor Parson, Ciella Wilson, Sandra Turner, Jason Layfield, Grady James McCuen, 1, Belva Marlow, Andy Martin, Lynn Martin, JoAnn Davidson, Darrell Crane, Todd Smith, Ashley Reese, Sandra Whitfield, Mike Craven, Maecee Crumley and Ricky Simmons.
***
Happy anniversary to: Randall and Renee Campbell, Matthew and Daphne Moon, Dale and Cindy Herbert and Ricky and Darlene Simmons.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Tatum Bolton, Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Juli Irvin, Ken Mize, Warren Wilson, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
